I-81 Traffic Stop Yields 8 Ounces Of Pot

A Sevierville woman was charged Tuesday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with felony possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. Laura Anne Wepling, 40, of Happy Hollow Road, allegedly had eight ounces of marijuana hidden in the car she was driving, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in a report.

