GHS Threat Suspect Appears In Juvenile Court
A charge of terroristic threats against a 15-year-old Greeneville High School student who allegedly scrawled a threatening message last week in a bathroom stall was reduced to filing a false report at a detention hearing held Tuesday in Sevier County Juvenile Court, a court official said. The message reported on April 26 prompted a full response from police and school officials, resulting in a modified lockdown April 27 at the high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White women luv black guys
|13 hr
|Honkyhater
|6
|Blaine rolen (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Knox
|7
|Northview Academy (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Sevier county truth
|20
|does anybody know Tiffany Martin?Any bad stories? (Oct '14)
|May 1
|Facts
|27
|New Facebook idiots
|May 1
|OpP
|6
|Mold and Mildew
|May 1
|fairweather
|4
|James whited at bush's beans
|Apr 30
|Candy and nuts
|24
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC