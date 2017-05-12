Gatlinburg fire victims put on specia...

Gatlinburg fire victims put on special needs prom in Sevierville

Friday May 12

The Maurice family lost their home in the November Gatlinburg wildfires, including more than 200 dresses they collected of special needs prom. That prom took place on Friday night.

