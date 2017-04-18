There's an Official Hellboy Cinnamon ...

There's an Official Hellboy Cinnamon Whiskey

Wednesday Apr 12

While we mourn the fact that Hellboy 3 will never happen, it's comforting to know that the red beast will live on in other ways. The "World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator" began as a comic book character in the early 90's from creator Mike Mignola and has since appeared in live-action films, novelizations, video games, and animated features, as well as in several comic series.

Sevierville, TN

