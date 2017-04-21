Sevierville Police to host childrena ...

Sevierville Police to host childrena s summer camp

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Police officers and law enforcement instructors will lead field trips to the Gatlinburg Sportsman's Club; and teach self-defense, police radio procedures, safety with firearms and more. Children will also learn how officers complete fingerprinting, search buildings and stop vehicles through practice exercises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 4 hr Gp strong 4,624
New Facebook idiots 8 hr Truth hurts 1
Mold and Mildew 11 hr Craptoonian Singh 3
Single women Thu Crapton McDooDoo 22
Done Right Auto Tue Done Wrong 4
Bamboo massage (Sep '14) Apr 23 Tony G 123
Scottie Boling Apr 23 backwoods 3
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC