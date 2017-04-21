Sevierville Police to host childrena s summer camp
Police officers and law enforcement instructors will lead field trips to the Gatlinburg Sportsman's Club; and teach self-defense, police radio procedures, safety with firearms and more. Children will also learn how officers complete fingerprinting, search buildings and stop vehicles through practice exercises.
