Sevierville man charged in choking in...

Sevierville man charged in choking incident

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Daily Times

A Sevierville man was arrested Sunday evening after choking his girlfriend and assaulting a witness who tried to pull them apart, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Jason Lee Rauhuff, 37, of Sevierville, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anybody know Tiffany Martin?Any bad stories? (Oct '14) 22 min Facts 27
New Facebook idiots 30 min OpP 6
Mold and Mildew 47 min fairweather 4
James whited at bush's beans 14 hr Candy and nuts 24
red lantern inn massacre (Apr '10) Sun Christmas Day 1975 111
Sevier County Jail (May '11) Sun Just Saying 23
SCHS softball Fri Concerned parent 7
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC