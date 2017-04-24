Sevierville man charged in choking incident
A Sevierville man was arrested Sunday evening after choking his girlfriend and assaulting a witness who tried to pull them apart, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Jason Lee Rauhuff, 37, of Sevierville, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anybody know Tiffany Martin?Any bad stories? (Oct '14)
|22 min
|Facts
|27
|New Facebook idiots
|30 min
|OpP
|6
|Mold and Mildew
|47 min
|fairweather
|4
|James whited at bush's beans
|14 hr
|Candy and nuts
|24
|red lantern inn massacre (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Christmas Day 1975
|111
|Sevier County Jail (May '11)
|Sun
|Just Saying
|23
|SCHS softball
|Fri
|Concerned parent
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC