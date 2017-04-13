Higher Learning: University of Tennes...

Higher Learning: University of Tennessee Offers a oeDolly Parton Honors Classa

Since the Fall 2016 semester, Dolly has been the subject of an honors class-"Course-Work: Dolly's America"-at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, which is about 30 miles northwest of her hometown in Sevierville, Tenn. The class is offered to honors history students.

