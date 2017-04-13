Higher Learning: University of Tennessee Offers a oeDolly Parton Honors Classa
Since the Fall 2016 semester, Dolly has been the subject of an honors class-"Course-Work: Dolly's America"-at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, which is about 30 miles northwest of her hometown in Sevierville, Tenn. The class is offered to honors history students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mold and Mildew
|8 hr
|fairweather
|1
|Single women
|11 hr
|Frankly
|21
|Facebook idiots
|11 hr
|Frankly
|3
|Bamboo massage (Sep '14)
|12 hr
|Bill
|124
|Done Right Auto
|Sun
|jpXbyx
|3
|Scottie Boling
|Sun
|backwoods
|3
|Doctor Guerra (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|utisbetter
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC