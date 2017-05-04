GPD: Student Made Terroristic Threats
Greeneville Police Detective Capt. Tim Davis, left, and Greeneville City Schools Director Jeff Moorhouse speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon announcing that a 15-year-old Greeneville High School student is in custody after allegedly writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall wall Wednesday at the high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
