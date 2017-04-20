Gatlinburg residents learn about bein...

Gatlinburg residents learn about being firewise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Being aware of the potential for wildfires in East Tennessee has taken on more importance since the deadly wildfires of November last year. That's why fire officials and experts in the field are changing the conversation from what happened then to what residents and communities can do now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 58 min Gp strong 4,624
New Facebook idiots 5 hr Truth hurts 1
Mold and Mildew 8 hr Craptoonian Singh 3
Single women Thu Crapton McDooDoo 22
Done Right Auto Tue Done Wrong 4
Bamboo massage (Sep '14) Apr 23 Tony G 123
Scottie Boling Apr 23 backwoods 3
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC