Wags to Riches Benefits Sevier County ShelterTuesday, March 21Wags to ...
There are 1 comment on the WJXB-FM Knoxville story from Tuesday Mar 21, titled Wags to Riches Benefits Sevier County ShelterTuesday, March 21Wags to .... In it, WJXB-FM Knoxville reports that:
Wags to Riches Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, hosted by Sevier County Humane Society has been set for Saturday, March 25th on board the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge. It will be from 4:30-9pm.
#1 Tuesday Mar 21
Not the best shelter in Sevier county.
