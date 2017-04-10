Sevierville-Sevier 57 mins ago 12:22 p.m.VOTE: Ripley's Aquarium in USA Today's reader poll
Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies is in the running for the country's best aquarium in USA Today's Readers Choice Awards. You can vote for them here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
