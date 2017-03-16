Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people subjected to...
There are 2 comments on the Lebanon Democrat story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people subjected to.... In it, Lebanon Democrat reports that:
Elected and appointed government officials at every level, whether at a local or national level, serve the public, and they should do so transparently. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
|
United States
|
#1 Sunday Mar 19
Our DA needs to go!
|
#2 Monday Mar 20
Starting rumors about abuse of government power is one way to open the records. Government employees don't like being wrong and may open records to defend the rumors.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|13 hr
|Big cheese
|4,618
|Shannon Hercutt (May '14)
|Sun
|Xxxhercutt
|78
|MIKEY BOY is SO ANGRY
|Sun
|Stinkley McRippin...
|3
|Donald Trump lied to his supporters?
|Sat
|stand out
|35
|Single women
|Apr 8
|chase me down
|19
|anybody [email protected] from Vista MHP
|Apr 8
|Kasie Dunlap
|2
|Dolly's Niece
|Apr 8
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC