Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier Coun...

Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people subjected to...

There are 2 comments on the Lebanon Democrat story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people subjected to.... In it, Lebanon Democrat reports that:

Elected and appointed government officials at every level, whether at a local or national level, serve the public, and they should do so transparently. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DA Jimmy Dunn

United States

#1 Sunday Mar 19
Our DA needs to go!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rumors

Knoxville, TN

#2 Monday Mar 20
Starting rumors about abuse of government power is one way to open the records. Government employees don't like being wrong and may open records to defend the rumors.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 13 hr Big cheese 4,618
Shannon Hercutt (May '14) Sun Xxxhercutt 78
MIKEY BOY is SO ANGRY Sun Stinkley McRippin... 3
Donald Trump lied to his supporters? Sat stand out 35
Single women Apr 8 chase me down 19
anybody [email protected] from Vista MHP Apr 8 Kasie Dunlap 2
Dolly's Niece Apr 8 Mom 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC