Ex-ranger: Wildfire panel 'smokescreen' for 'negligence' Authorities offer no answers about extent, purpose of order to withhold information. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mO6L7p Jerry Grubb speaks out against the National Park Service for their handling of the area wildfires during the Sevier County Commission meeting on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.