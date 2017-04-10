East Tennessee vacation haven still t...

East Tennessee vacation haven still thriving in wake of wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Miami Herald

It's a spectacular drive northward along Highway 441 from small town of Cherokee on the North Carolina side of Smoky Mountains National Park to Gatlinburg on the Tennessee side. In the lower elevations, the spring wildflowers of mid-March - mostly trillium - pop from the ground, offering bits of color that soon disappear the higher we climb toward 5,046-foot Newfound Gap at the center of the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 13 hr Big cheese 4,618
Shannon Hercutt (May '14) Sun Xxxhercutt 78
MIKEY BOY is SO ANGRY Sun Stinkley McRippin... 3
Donald Trump lied to his supporters? Sat stand out 35
Single women Apr 8 chase me down 19
anybody [email protected] from Vista MHP Apr 8 Kasie Dunlap 2
Dolly's Niece Apr 8 Mom 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC