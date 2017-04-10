Crime 22 mins ago 10:01 p.m.Two Sevier County juveniles lead authorities on high speed chase
According to Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke, the two are a 14-year-old and 17-year-old from the Smoky Mountain Children's Home in Sevierville. They stole one of the home's 15 passenger vans and began driving at high speeds.
