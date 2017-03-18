APSU Men's Golf travels to Sevierville for Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Austin Peay State University men's golf continues an ambitious spring slate with a trip to Sevierville to compete in the fifth-annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club. A three-day event, the Govs will face a trio of Ohio Valley Conference foes-Tennessee State and Belmont also join Austin Peay and the Golden Eagles in Sevierville-along with Carson-Newman, Detroit, Evansville, Lincoln Memorial and Wright State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.