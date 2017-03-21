APSU Men's Golf finishes 3rd at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate
On Tuesday, March 21st, tremendous final rounds from Hunter Tidwell and Erik Hedberg gave Austin Peay State University men's golf a top-three finish at the fifth annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club. The Govs matched their second-round 290 to pull even with Evansville and earn a share of third place with an 877 -their lowest three-day total of the 2016-17 season.
