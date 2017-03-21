16 suspected drug dealers arrested in Sevier County

Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said an undercover operation resulted in 79 people being indicted by a Sevier County Grand Jury. Officers from Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, US Marshals Service and Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.