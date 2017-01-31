Girl, 15, speaks out about secret aff...

Girl, 15, speaks out about secret affair with friend's dad

20 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A 15-year-old Georgia girl who made national headlines in December when she was believed to have been kidnapped by her friend's father is speaking out for the first time, claiming that she and the 37-year-old man had been in a secret relationship. Calah Waskow and her mother, Nora, have recently sat down with Dr Phil McGraw for an exclusive interview exposing her alleged affair with Jason Johnson, her December disappearance and eventual recovery following an intense weeklong manhunt.

