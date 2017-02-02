Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierville barn
There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Thursday Feb 2, titled Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierville barn. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to have stolen and disassembled a barn for the use of its wood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 Sunday Feb 5
Check out all the Sevier County Arrests & Mugshots. There are some funny looking people down that way! http://policebookingreports.com/category/tenn...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam & Eve Store
|5 hr
|ForaFriend
|5
|Cindy Ogle- Gatlinburg City Manager (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Resident
|45
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Nahmean
|4,577
|What's the Chamber of Commerce doing for Jeffer... (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Time to change
|37
|Adult fun Gatlinburg
|Wed
|AdultFun
|1
|Gatlinburg Adult Fun
|Wed
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Volunteer Pain Management (Nov '13)
|Wed
|DAWN
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC