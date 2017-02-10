10Investigates: Drug prices can vary ...

10Investigates: Drug prices can vary between locations of pharmacy company Read Story Michael Crowe

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Feb. 7, 2017: How do you know you're getting a fair price for your prescriptions? The price can vary between different pharmacies, and even between different stores within the same pharmacy chain. This story is the second in a series of 10News investigations into prescription drug prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 1 hr For reals 4,572
Large house overlooking Gatlinburg (Aug '07) 9 hr intothemoonbeam 106
red lantern inn massacre (Apr '10) Mon emily 95
John Pohl (Feb '16) Mon Joe 8
White women luv black guys Mon Dababyluv25 1
lorie yount Sun Guest 4
News Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierv... Feb 5 Concerned 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC