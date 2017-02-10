10Investigates: Drug prices can vary between locations of pharmacy company Read Story Michael Crowe
Feb. 7, 2017: How do you know you're getting a fair price for your prescriptions? The price can vary between different pharmacies, and even between different stores within the same pharmacy chain. This story is the second in a series of 10News investigations into prescription drug prices.
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|For reals
|4,572
|Large house overlooking Gatlinburg (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|intothemoonbeam
|106
|red lantern inn massacre (Apr '10)
|Mon
|emily
|95
|John Pohl (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Joe
|8
|White women luv black guys
|Mon
|Dababyluv25
|1
|lorie yount
|Sun
|Guest
|4
|Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierv...
|Feb 5
|Concerned
|1
