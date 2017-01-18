Tradition, not politics, puts Tennessee band in Trump parade
University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, a decades-old tradition its band director said transcends politics and the nation's divisions. KNOXVILLE, Tenn.>> The University of Tennessee marching band will perform Friday in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, despite a social media backlash over statements made by President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mad at sevier county jail
|7 hr
|stand out
|13
|Friends with benefits
|Wed
|stand out
|6
|Adam & Eve Store
|Tue
|Roughrider
|4
|what restaurant or bar has the best looking wai... (Sep '12)
|Jan 31
|Roughrider
|8
|Sevier County Tennessee Jail Human Rights Viola... (May '08)
|Jan 31
|In The Know
|407
|new hospital (Mar '10)
|Jan 30
|16 years
|831
|Volunteer demolition and excavating
|Jan 27
|You have been warned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC