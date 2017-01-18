Tradition, not politics, puts Tenness...

Tradition, not politics, puts Tennessee band in Trump parade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, a decades-old tradition its band director said transcends politics and the nation's divisions. KNOXVILLE, Tenn.>> The University of Tennessee marching band will perform Friday in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, despite a social media backlash over statements made by President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mad at sevier county jail 7 hr stand out 13
Friends with benefits Wed stand out 6
Adam & Eve Store Tue Roughrider 4
what restaurant or bar has the best looking wai... (Sep '12) Jan 31 Roughrider 8
Sevier County Tennessee Jail Human Rights Viola... (May '08) Jan 31 In The Know 407
new hospital (Mar '10) Jan 30 16 years 831
Volunteer demolition and excavating Jan 27 You have been warned 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC