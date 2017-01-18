Tradition, not politics, puts Tennessee band in Trump parade

University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, a decades-old tradition its band director said transcends politics and the nation's divisions. KNOXVILLE, Tenn.>> The University of Tennessee marching band will perform Friday in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953, despite a social media backlash over statements made by President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.