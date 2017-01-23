Sevierville police look for purse thief

Sevierville police look for purse thief

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Sevierville police are looking for a man suspected of stealing two purses in two separate incidents over the past week. The first incident happened last week at the Chop House near Exit 407 off Interstate 40. The second happened Monday afternoon at Cracker Barrel off the same exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierv... 2 hr Concerned 1
Any farmers need help. 34 year old strong cowboy 2 hr Jay blair 1
Gatlinburg Adult Fun 3 hr Adultfun 1
News FEMA inspects, documents damage to homes from G... 5 hr Corruption 10
What's the Chamber of Commerce doing for Jeffer... (Jul '15) 13 hr Kathy 35
Single women 21 hr Happily married 4
new restaurant? Sat stand out 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC