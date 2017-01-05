Sevierville man hit, killed by teen d...

Sevierville man hit, killed by teen driver

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Sevierville man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager on the Parkway. The Sevierville Police Department says Alex Woloch, 59, was hit by a vehicle near Walmart around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said he was walking across the southbound lanes between the Walmart entrance and exit roads when he was hit by a 2000 GMC SUV driven by a 16-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

