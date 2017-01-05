Sevierville man hit, killed by teen driver
A Sevierville man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager on the Parkway. The Sevierville Police Department says Alex Woloch, 59, was hit by a vehicle near Walmart around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said he was walking across the southbound lanes between the Walmart entrance and exit roads when he was hit by a 2000 GMC SUV driven by a 16-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Ho please
|4,566
|Lisa Whittenburg and the drug problem
|6 hr
|TruthSpeaks1986
|1
|Shannon Wescott (Mar '16)
|Sun
|mark
|9
|Memories Theater
|Sun
|Local Sam
|1
|Travis Matthews
|Sun
|Farton Hevley
|2
|Large house overlooking Gatlinburg (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Better World Girl
|105
|Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg for winter ...
|Sat
|mark
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC