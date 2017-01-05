Sevier County Corrections Officer, 2 ...

Sevier County Corrections Officer, 2 others charged in drug smuggling investigation

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Sevier County Corrections Officer was booked into the jail after he was arrested and charged in connection to introducing narcotics into a penal facility. Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said Thursday morning officers searched an item carried into the Sevier County Jail Annex by Joshua Davis, 24, and found narcotics.

