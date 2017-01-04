NTSB: Visibility, steep descent contributed to Smokies plane crash
A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Bureau indicates a plane that crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park likely collided with mountainous terrain during descent for landing at Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville. The crash happened on December 26, 2016.
