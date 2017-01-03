Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg f...

Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg for winter road preps Read Story Aaron Wright

There are 3 comments on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from Friday Jan 6, titled Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg for winter road preps Read Story Aaron Wright. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:

As the snow started to fall Friday, the city of Gatlinburg was feeling grateful for a little help from neighboring communities to keep their roads clear. "We have 92 point 2 miles of streets here in Gatlinburg and they always do an excellent job of clearing them for our visitors in the area," said city spokesperson Marci Claude.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mark

Sevierville, TN

#1 Saturday Jan 7
They ain't done feck all to clear the roads in pigeon forge where I live
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gat Resident

Knoxville, TN

#2 Saturday Jan 7
Doesn't Gatlinburg have insurance for work trucks lost or the funds to replace them? It should be a safety and business functioning priority for the city to have the ability to keep the roads clear.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mark

Sevierville, TN

#3 Saturday Jan 7
Gat Resident wrote:
Doesn't Gatlinburg have insurance for work trucks lost or the funds to replace them? It should be a safety and business functioning priority for the city to have the ability to keep the roads clear.
True dat.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 20 hr Ho please 4,566
Lisa Whittenburg and the drug problem 22 hr TruthSpeaks1986 1
Shannon Wescott (Mar '16) Sun mark 9
Memories Theater Sun Local Sam 1
Travis Matthews Sun Farton Hevley 2
Large house overlooking Gatlinburg (Aug '07) Sat Better World Girl 105
Sevier County Jail (May '11) Jan 2 grrrr 15
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC