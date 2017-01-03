Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg for winter road preps Read Story Aaron Wright
There are 3 comments on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from Friday Jan 6, titled Nearby towns led help to Gatlinburg for winter road preps Read Story Aaron Wright. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:
As the snow started to fall Friday, the city of Gatlinburg was feeling grateful for a little help from neighboring communities to keep their roads clear. "We have 92 point 2 miles of streets here in Gatlinburg and they always do an excellent job of clearing them for our visitors in the area," said city spokesperson Marci Claude.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
#1 Saturday Jan 7
They ain't done feck all to clear the roads in pigeon forge where I live
#2 Saturday Jan 7
Doesn't Gatlinburg have insurance for work trucks lost or the funds to replace them? It should be a safety and business functioning priority for the city to have the ability to keep the roads clear.
#3 Saturday Jan 7
True dat.
