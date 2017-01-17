Lawmakers file legislation to provide property tax relief for wildfire victims
The bill was introduced in Nashville Tuesday morning by Senator Doug Overbey of Maryville, Senator Steve Southerland of Morristown, Representative Dale Carr of Sevierville and Representative Andrew Farmer of Sevierville. The legislation calls for prorating the 2016 tax assessment for a homeowner or business owner's property if the property was part of a FEMA certified disaster between September 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.
