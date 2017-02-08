Investigators: Former scrap metal exe...

Investigators: Former scrap metal executive embezzled $11.2M

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Progress

A former executive for a Birmingham-area scrap metal brokerage company has been accused of embezzling $11.2 million from the company and using the funds to live a lavish lifestyle. Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey said in a news release Monday that 69-year-old Thomas L. Hinson was charged Monday with five counts of wire fraud.

