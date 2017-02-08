Investigators: Former scrap metal executive embezzled $11.2M
A former executive for a Birmingham-area scrap metal brokerage company has been accused of embezzling $11.2 million from the company and using the funds to live a lavish lifestyle. Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey said in a news release Monday that 69-year-old Thomas L. Hinson was charged Monday with five counts of wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Reality
|4,575
|Volunteer Pain Management (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|DAWN
|26
|Large house overlooking Gatlinburg (Aug '07)
|Tue
|intothemoonbeam
|106
|red lantern inn massacre (Apr '10)
|Feb 6
|emily
|95
|John Pohl (Feb '16)
|Feb 6
|Joe
|8
|White women luv black guys
|Feb 6
|Dababyluv25
|1
|lorie yount
|Feb 5
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC