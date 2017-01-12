Federal Aid for Vehicles Damaged by Wildfires
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Disaster survivors whose vehicles were damaged or destroyed by the Sevier County wildfires of Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 may be eligible to receive federal assistance to repair or replace those vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holstons Kitchen (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|martha
|23
|Screwballs
|9 hr
|Slow ball
|4
|Bald eagles return to Cocke County (May '10)
|13 hr
|Kay
|3
|Sevier County Jail (May '11)
|19 hr
|Farton Hevley
|18
|Travis Matthews
|19 hr
|Farton Hevley
|5
|chuck perkins
|19 hr
|Crapley McFartington
|2
|Cory Branham (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Fartley McCrappin...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC