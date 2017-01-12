Federal Aid for Vehicles Damaged by W...

Federal Aid for Vehicles Damaged by Wildfires

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Disaster survivors whose vehicles were damaged or destroyed by the Sevier County wildfires of Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 may be eligible to receive federal assistance to repair or replace those vehicles.

