Deadline for Fire Victims to Apply with FEMAMonday, January...

Deadline for Fire Victims to Apply with FEMA
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Survivors who are rebuilding their lives after the Sevier County wildfires have less than 30 days to apply for federal disaster assistance that can cover temporary housing, essential home repairs and serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
