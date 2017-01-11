Cruise Against Cancer to be held in A...

Cruise Against Cancer to be held in April

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Grainger Today

Since 2009, Cruise Against Cancer has become the primary fundraiser for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group. This year will mark the 9th Annual Cruise Against Cancer event, which will be held Saturday, April 22, from 6 a.m. until midnight, at Lowe's Home Improvement, 120 Epley Road, Newport.

