Couple Break Into East Ridge Home; Tie Wrists Of 73-Year-Old Man
East Ridge Police are looking for a couple who broke into the home of an elderly East Ridge man and tied his wrists while ransacking his home on Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liquor Store Owning Lawyer Andrew Farmer (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Andy Farmer
|52
|working girls (Mar '15)
|Jan 19
|Mark1160
|10
|Screwballs
|Jan 19
|Slow ball
|6
|chuck perkins
|Jan 19
|4real
|4
|Bamboo massage (Sep '14)
|Jan 18
|JJFC
|110
|Pigeon Forge Fire Dept lets homes burn!!!
|Jan 18
|Shut it
|7
|Ryan Thomas Chaisson
|Jan 17
|Jknower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC