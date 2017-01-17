Couple Break Into East Ridge Home; Ti...

Couple Break Into East Ridge Home; Tie Wrists Of 73-Year-Old Man

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

East Ridge Police are looking for a couple who broke into the home of an elderly East Ridge man and tied his wrists while ransacking his home on Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liquor Store Owning Lawyer Andrew Farmer (Jul '12) Sat Andy Farmer 52
working girls (Mar '15) Jan 19 Mark1160 10
Screwballs Jan 19 Slow ball 6
chuck perkins Jan 19 4real 4
Bamboo massage (Sep '14) Jan 18 JJFC 110
Pigeon Forge Fire Dept lets homes burn!!! Jan 18 Shut it 7
Ryan Thomas Chaisson Jan 17 Jknower 3
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,172,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC