Wildfire 22 mins ago 8:28 p.m.Displaced immigrants face challenges following Sevier County wildfires
As Sevier County works to rebuild from deadly wildfires, many displaced immigrants are facing an extra set of challenges, from language barriers to a shortage of available housing and work. "It was their American dream to be here, to work, and to have what they never had back at home," said Pastor Susana Lopez, who ministers at a predominantly Latino church in Sevierville called Iglesia Del Espiritu Santo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shysti crum (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|ShystiFanTN
|19
|Wildfire 24 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Couple still loo...
|5 hr
|DUH
|20
|Dolly movies
|Sat
|art vandalay
|4
|East parkway darkness!
|Thu
|Wrj
|1
|Jefferson County Crime FB page
|Thu
|Tiff
|6
|Gatlinburg Fires
|Dec 22
|Gatlinburg Resident
|10
|Exotic Pets in Sevierville-ANIMAL CREULTY (Nov '11)
|Dec 21
|Ray
|78
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC