Wildfire 22 mins ago 8:28 p.m.Displaced immigrants face challenges following Sevier County wildfires

As Sevier County works to rebuild from deadly wildfires, many displaced immigrants are facing an extra set of challenges, from language barriers to a shortage of available housing and work. "It was their American dream to be here, to work, and to have what they never had back at home," said Pastor Susana Lopez, who ministers at a predominantly Latino church in Sevierville called Iglesia Del Espiritu Santo.

