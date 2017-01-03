THP: 54-year-old man killed in Sevier County crash Read Story Mark Bergin

THP: 54-year-old man killed in Sevier...

THP: 54-year-old man killed in Sevier County crash

Wednesday Dec 28

Tommy J. Norton Jr, 54, of Sevierville died in the crash at 2650 State Highway 416 around 2:41 p.m. ET Tuesday. Norton drove a Ford EPT southbound on the highway before running off the roadway on the right side, overcorrecting, spinning out and colliding with a tree on the northbound side of the highway, according to a THP fatality report.

