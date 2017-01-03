The families of Gatlinburg
Students at North Lee Elementary School recently stepped up in response to the recent wildfires that ravaged the Gatlinburg area. Students at North Lee Elementary School recently stepped up in response to the recent wildfires that ravaged the Gatlinburg area.
