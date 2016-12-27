Small plane missing in Great Smoky Mountains
Authorities were searching Tuesday for a single-engine plane with three aboard that was reported missing the day before in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 182 about 4:30 p.m. Monday about 15 miles southest of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Force Airport in Sevierville, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
