Small plane missing in Great Smoky Mo...

Small plane missing in Great Smoky Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: UPI

Authorities were searching Tuesday for a single-engine plane with three aboard that was reported missing the day before in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 182 about 4:30 p.m. Monday about 15 miles southest of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Force Airport in Sevierville, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Memories Theater 1 hr stand out 2
Travis Matthews 4 hr Cane66 1
Pigeon Forge Music Thread (Oct '13) 23 hr Musikologist 9
Sevier County Jail (May '11) Mon grrrr 15
be careful renting to Richard Bowles and wade O... Jan 2 old man65 4
News 35 indicted in Sevier County drug sting (Sep '09) Jan 2 Jugs 136
Riverpark Apts Dec 30 townsend 1
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Sevier County was issued at January 05 at 2:24PM CST

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC