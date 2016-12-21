KSO Concert to Benefit GatlinburgTuesday, December 20The musicians of ...

The musicians of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra are pleased to present a special concert on Tuesday, December 20, at 7:00 PM entitled "Music for the Mountains" at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, in Knoxville. This benefit concert, entirely musician-organized and led, will support the Gatlinburg disaster relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.