Knoxville couple meets firefighters who saved them during Gatlinburg fire
It was an emotional reunion on Wednesday for the Dixons and the four Sevierville firefighters who rescued the couple from the Gatlinburg firestorm. Jennifer and Tiki Dixon on Monday told WATE 6 On Your Side they were evacuating Gatlinburg but got stuck because of a fallen tree in the road.
