Knoxville couple meets firefighters w...

Knoxville couple meets firefighters who saved them during Gatlinburg fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

It was an emotional reunion on Wednesday for the Dixons and the four Sevierville firefighters who rescued the couple from the Gatlinburg firestorm. Jennifer and Tiki Dixon on Monday told WATE 6 On Your Side they were evacuating Gatlinburg but got stuck because of a fallen tree in the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sevierville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfire 24 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Couple still loo... 7 hr old woman 27
holstons Kitchen (Mar '13) 17 hr Carol 20
Gatlinburg childcare? 20 hr Radkins 1
Dolly movies 22 hr Tyler 6
Smoky Mountain arsonists belong in Adult Court. Mon Gatlinburg Resident 7
shysti crum (Mar '12) Sun ShystiFanTN 19
Exotic Pets in Sevierville-ANIMAL CREULTY (Nov '11) Dec 21 Ray 78
See all Sevierville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sevierville Forum Now

Sevierville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sevierville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Sevierville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC