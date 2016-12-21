Free Legal Help for Fire VictimsThursday, December 8Legal Aid of East ...

Legal Aid of East Tennessee and the Sevier County Bar Association will offer a FREE LEGAL ADVICE CLINIC for wildfire survivors Friday, December 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 124 Court Avenue in Sevierville. Those impacted by last week's wildfires in Sevier County are eligible to receive legal advice.

