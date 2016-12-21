Four Inmates Escape Tennessee Jail in Deputy's Vehicle; Two Still at Large

Deputies were treating an inmate, 24-year-old Adam Lethco, at the Jefferson County Work House in Dandridge for a hand injury. As the deputies exited the prison cell, four inmates assaulted them and stole the keys to a deputy's vehicle before fleeing the jailhouse at around 12:15 a.m. local time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

