Escaped Tennessee inmates captured 140 miles away in Georgia

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: New York Daily News

Two dangerous Tennessee inmates are back behind bars after they broke out of their cell, tried to rob a convenience store, and drove across state lines in a stolen truck, officials said. Adam Quinn Lethco and Matthew Robert Porter were taken into custody Friday night in Georgia, about 140 miles from the rural Tennessee prison they busted out of early Friday morning, WBIR reported.

