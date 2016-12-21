Crime 27 mins ago 6:44 p.m.Missing Ge...

Crime 27 mins ago 6:44 p.m.Missing Georgia teen found safe in Sevierville

Our sister station in Augusta, Georgia reports that Calah Waskow, 15, and Jason Johnson, 37, were found together in Sevierville today. Sevierville officers say they received a call from a gentleman who was following Waskow and Johnson.

