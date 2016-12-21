Crime 20 mins ago 3:27 p.m.Suspect search in Old Knoxville Hwy. area of Sevierville
According to a post on the Sevierville Police Department's Facebook page, the man is wanted on possible drug and weapons violations. He is a 32-years-old white man with shaved head, tattoos on the head and neck, and is wearing a light blue hoodie.
