4 Tennessee inmates escape; 2 still on the run
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hO3fvJ Matthew Robert Porter, left, and Adam Quinn Lethco, escaped from Jefferson County Work House on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Two others, who escaped with them, are back in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sevierville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East parkway darkness!
|3 hr
|Wrj
|1
|Jefferson County Crime FB page
|5 hr
|Tiff
|6
|Gatlinburg Fires
|17 hr
|Gatlinburg Resident
|10
|Exotic Pets in Sevierville-ANIMAL CREULTY (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Ray
|78
|"Shape note sing" continues East Tennessee trad... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Bill Lathan
|16
|Vicky Forgety
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|Steven French kingdom heirs (Jan '16)
|Dec 20
|Anniemae
|136
Find what you want!
Search Sevierville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC