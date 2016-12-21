107 displaced pets still without owners at Sevier County Humane Society Read Story Raishad Hardnett
With the city of Gatlinburg back open to the public, volunteers at the Sevier County Humane Society are hoping more families will start reuniting with their displaced pets. Nearly two weeks have passed since the Humane Society's animal shelter burned down, forcing it to relocate to the Sevier County Fairgrounds in Sevierville.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
