Researchers Strive to Reduce Cost and Time of Algal Biofuel Production

Researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Marine Sciences Laboratory in Sequim, Washington, are working to lower the cost of producing biofuels from algae by utilizing an indoor system that mimics the conditions of outdoor ponds. The project, called the Development of Integrated Screening, Cultivar Optimization, and Validation Research , is funded by the Bioenergy Technologies Office and has created an integrated screening platform for the rapid discovery of high-productivity strains for resilient, year-round outdoor cultivation via crop rotation.

