Driver dies when car plunges over embankment
Authorities say one person who was driving a vehicle when it went over an embankment near Sequim, Washington, has died. A transgender man has filed a complaint with the Seattle Office for Civil Rights against the Seattle Public Library for refusing to let him to use the only private restroom in its downtown building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Sequim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Im Awake Now
|2
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
|leighton huerta (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|him
|2
|Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16)
|May '16
|The Prophet MO Sm...
|3
|anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Paul Bain
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sequim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC