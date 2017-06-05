What do you do when you find a mammot...

What do you do when you find a mammoth molar?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

A molar from a mammoth estimated to be at least 19,000 years old was found on a public beach in Sequim, Wash. Sequim resident Lori Christie was walking with her boyfriend, Dean Flowers, when they came across the discovery last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sequim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney Fraud Mar '17 Steve Curry 3
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WHO R THE WHO 1
News Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Im Awake Now 2
News Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Banicki Harvey 1
leighton huerta (Oct '11) Jun '16 him 2
News Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16) May '16 The Prophet MO Sm... 3
anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12) May '16 Paul Bain 3
See all Sequim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sequim Forum Now

Sequim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sequim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sequim, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC