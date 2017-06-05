What do you do when you find a mammoth molar?
A molar from a mammoth estimated to be at least 19,000 years old was found on a public beach in Sequim, Wash. Sequim resident Lori Christie was walking with her boyfriend, Dean Flowers, when they came across the discovery last month.
