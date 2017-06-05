More invasive green crabs found near Sequim
A team with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to catch more invasive European green crabs on the Dungeness Spit on the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula. The Peninsula Daily News reports 60 crabs had been caught as of Thursday after more traps were placed.
